A Tribute to Dr. K Kasturirangan: The Visionary Behind India's Space and Education Advancements
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and PM Narendra Modi mourned Dr. K Kasturirangan's death, highlighting his pivotal role in elevating India's space sector and educational policies. An esteemed scientist and former ISRO Chairman, Kasturirangan's contributions garnered numerous accolades. His legacy in science and education continues to resonate nationwide.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Member of Parliament, Basavaraj Bommai, extended his condolences on Friday following the demise of eminent scientist and former ISRO Chairman, Dr. K Kasturirangan. Recognized for significantly enhancing India's position within the space sector, Dr. Kasturirangan's valuable contributions and leadership at ISRO have left an indelible mark on the nation.
In a heartfelt message shared on platform X, Bommai remarked on Dr. Kasturirangan's influence, acknowledging his impact in the field of education as well. As Chairman of the Draft Committee for the National Education Policy and head of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, his achievements spanned both space and education. His scientific accomplishments earned him numerous accolades including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards.
Commending his visionary leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow over Dr. Kasturirangan's passing at the age of 84 in Bengaluru. A staunch advocate for innovation, his tenure saw India's space program ascend to new heights. Dr. Kasturirangan's body will be available for public homage at the Raman Research Institute on Sunday, marking the farewell of a towering figure in India's scientific realm.
