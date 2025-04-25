Left Menu

A Tribute to Dr. K Kasturirangan: The Visionary Behind India's Space and Education Advancements

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and PM Narendra Modi mourned Dr. K Kasturirangan's death, highlighting his pivotal role in elevating India's space sector and educational policies. An esteemed scientist and former ISRO Chairman, Kasturirangan's contributions garnered numerous accolades. His legacy in science and education continues to resonate nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST
A Tribute to Dr. K Kasturirangan: The Visionary Behind India's Space and Education Advancements
Former Karnataka CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Member of Parliament, Basavaraj Bommai, extended his condolences on Friday following the demise of eminent scientist and former ISRO Chairman, Dr. K Kasturirangan. Recognized for significantly enhancing India's position within the space sector, Dr. Kasturirangan's valuable contributions and leadership at ISRO have left an indelible mark on the nation.

In a heartfelt message shared on platform X, Bommai remarked on Dr. Kasturirangan's influence, acknowledging his impact in the field of education as well. As Chairman of the Draft Committee for the National Education Policy and head of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, his achievements spanned both space and education. His scientific accomplishments earned him numerous accolades including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards.

Commending his visionary leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow over Dr. Kasturirangan's passing at the age of 84 in Bengaluru. A staunch advocate for innovation, his tenure saw India's space program ascend to new heights. Dr. Kasturirangan's body will be available for public homage at the Raman Research Institute on Sunday, marking the farewell of a towering figure in India's scientific realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025