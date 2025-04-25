India's Global Diplomacy in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack

India, on Friday, briefed envoys from approximately 45 nations in New Delhi about the Pahalgam terror attack and its links to cross-border terrorism, according to sources familiar with the matter.

India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was emphasized as senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs communicated details of Tuesday's attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. Diplomats from regions including Latin America, Africa, and West Asia were in attendance.

In a synchronized effort, senior diplomats from G20 countries and other close strategic partners were briefed on Thursday, with subsequent meetings held by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA officials Tanmaya Lal and Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate discussions with envoys from Israel, Argentina, Egypt, and Nepal, expressing gratitude for their support.

In response to the attack, India announced measures against Pakistan, such as expelling military attaches, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Attari transit post. Pakistan retaliated by shutting its airspace to Indian airlines and ceasing trade links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an address in Bihar, pledged to relentlessly pursue the terrorists involved, promising justice and commending international solidarity.

