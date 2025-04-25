Left Menu

India's Global Diplomacy in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack

India briefed envoys from 45 nations on the Pahalgam terror attack's cross-border ties. The country outlined its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and implemented punitive measures against Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi vowed to punish the perpetrators, while international support was acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:07 IST
India's Global Diplomacy in the Wake of Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, on Friday, briefed envoys from approximately 45 nations in New Delhi about the Pahalgam terror attack and its links to cross-border terrorism, according to sources familiar with the matter.

India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism was emphasized as senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs communicated details of Tuesday's attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. Diplomats from regions including Latin America, Africa, and West Asia were in attendance.

In a synchronized effort, senior diplomats from G20 countries and other close strategic partners were briefed on Thursday, with subsequent meetings held by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA officials Tanmaya Lal and Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate discussions with envoys from Israel, Argentina, Egypt, and Nepal, expressing gratitude for their support.

In response to the attack, India announced measures against Pakistan, such as expelling military attaches, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, and closing the Attari transit post. Pakistan retaliated by shutting its airspace to Indian airlines and ceasing trade links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an address in Bihar, pledged to relentlessly pursue the terrorists involved, promising justice and commending international solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025