Reliance Games Combats Plastic Pollution with Virtual Bottle Collection

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: In honor of World Environment Day, Reliance Games has unveiled a unique initiative focused on raising plastic pollution awareness among children and youth. This endeavor builds on past successful campaigns that reached over 15 million young individuals and facilitated the collection of more than 500 million virtual plastic bottles. The studio aims for a third consecutive victorious campaign this year.

In collaboration with UNEP's Tide Turners Plastic Challenge, Reliance Games continues to promote environmental consciousness and fight plastic pollution. This effort involves integrating plastic pollution themes into four of their popular games: Little Singham, Little Singham Cycle Race, Little Singham Super Skater, and Kicko and Super Speedo, engaging players in an educational and entertaining manner.

Reliance Games' ongoing collaboration with UNEP has them revisiting their fan-favorite titles, which have garnered over 100 million downloads. These games embark on a fresh campaign to educate players about the harmful effects of plastic pollution, as part of UNEP's Playing for the Planet initiative, which involves the gaming industry in environmental conservation efforts.

Players actively engage in collecting virtual plastic bottles and prohibited plastic items through innovative gameplay mechanics, emphasizing the basics of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastics. The prominent inclusion of World Environment Day messaging in all four games showcases their dedication to global environmental preservation.

The Tide Turners youth program, supported by the global Scout and Girl Guide movement, engages 500,000 youth across more than 30 countries, emphasizing the significance of raising environmental awareness among young people. Sam Barratt, UNEP's Chief of Youth, Education, and Advocacy, praised the integration of environmental themes in Reliance Games' offerings, citing the collection of virtual bottles as a significant achievement.

Amit Khanduja, CEO of Reliance Entertainment - Digital, expressed pride in the company's environmental commitments, their partnership with UNEP, and their collaborations with Warner Bros Discovery and Sony Pictures Network India, noting their goal of optimizing exposure to spread the anti-plastic pollution message. This aligns with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan program, aiming to reach children and young adults who are fans of their popular games.

Joseph Ferrari, head of the Playing for the Planet initiative at UNEP, commended Reliance Games' proactive role in the movement since its inception at the UN Climate Summit in 2019. Alongside industry giants like Sony and Microsoft, Reliance Games stands as a founding member of this innovative initiative aimed at mobilizing the gaming industry toward environmental activism.

