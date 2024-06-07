MIFF 2024: A Celebratory Showcase of Global Documentary Films

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is set to dazzle cinephiles in Mumbai from June 15 to 21, according to Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju's announcement on Friday.

In a press conference at the National Media Centre, Jaju revealed that this year's film gala will showcase a diverse array of non-feature films — encompassing documentaries, short fiction, and animation — at the FD-NFDC Complex in Mumbai. Additional screenings will also take place in Delhi, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

A hallmark event in the documentary film circuit since 1990, MIFF 2024 will kick off with National Geographic's ''Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story.'' The festival has garnered a record 1018 entries from 38 countries across 65 languages, out of which 118 films have been shortlisted for competition. The event will feature an array of premieres and special curated packages, alongside prestigious awards adjudicated by an illustrious international and national jury.

