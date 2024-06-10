Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale Passes Away After T20 World Cup

Amol Kale, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, died following a cardiac arrest in New York after watching the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Mr. Kale, age 47, had attended the game at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium along with MCA officials, including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat.

Kale assumed the presidency of the MCA after a victory over Sandip Patil in the October 2022 elections. Under his leadership, the MCA initiated significant changes, among them matching the BCCI match fee for red-ball cricketers for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

