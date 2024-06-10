Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale Passes Away After T20 World Cup

Amol Kale, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, passed away due to a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Kale, who was 47, had been instrumental in key decisions for the MCA, including matching the BCCI match fee for red-ball players by the 2024-25 season.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mr. Kale, age 47, had attended the game at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium along with MCA officials, including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat.

Kale assumed the presidency of the MCA after a victory over Sandip Patil in the October 2022 elections. Under his leadership, the MCA initiated significant changes, among them matching the BCCI match fee for red-ball cricketers for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

