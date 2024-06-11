Dutch Royals Honor MLK Jr. in Historic US Tour

The king and queen of the Netherlands kicked off a significant four-day US tour in Atlanta on Monday, honoring the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and exploring the historical significance of the church where he once preached. Their visit underlined the continued fight against discrimination and racism.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's schedule included a visit to a hip-hop music studio, acknowledging Atlanta's cultural contributions. The tour also served as an economic mission, highlighting a $2.9 billion trade relationship between Georgia and the Netherlands. The couple met with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Dutch business leaders to discuss future economic cooperation.

The visit also focused on education and civil rights, with the royals meeting Black students at Ebenezer Baptist Church and learning about the church's pivotal role in the civil rights movement. Their tour will continue with stops at historical sites and centers of education, including Savannah State University and the Port of Savannah, before concluding in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)