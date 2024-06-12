Left Menu

Karan Johar Calls for Re-evaluation of Star Fees in Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has called for a re-evaluation of movie star fees, urging actors to understand the current film climate and adjust their remuneration demands accordingly. He emphasized the potential harm high fees can do to the filmmaking ecosystem and suggested considering alternative compensation methods.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:57 IST
Karan Johar Calls for Re-evaluation of Star Fees in Bollywood
Karan Johar
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar has made a compelling call for the re-evaluation of remuneration for Bollywood stars. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming production 'Kill' on Wednesday, Johar stressed the growing disconnect between star fees and industry realities.

Johar articulated his views amidst a backdrop of recent poor performances by high-budget Hindi films, bringing into question the justification behind exorbitant star fees. He emphasized that actors need to introspect and realign their financial expectations with the current film landscape.

He further argued that high fees could damage the filmmaking ecosystem, suggesting that alternative compensation models like back-end deals or profit percentages could be more sustainable. Johar's remarks come as industry heavyweights like Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan also weigh in on the ongoing debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024