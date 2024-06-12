Karan Johar Calls for Re-evaluation of Star Fees in Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has made a compelling call for the re-evaluation of remuneration for Bollywood stars. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming production 'Kill' on Wednesday, Johar stressed the growing disconnect between star fees and industry realities.

Johar articulated his views amidst a backdrop of recent poor performances by high-budget Hindi films, bringing into question the justification behind exorbitant star fees. He emphasized that actors need to introspect and realign their financial expectations with the current film landscape.

He further argued that high fees could damage the filmmaking ecosystem, suggesting that alternative compensation models like back-end deals or profit percentages could be more sustainable. Johar's remarks come as industry heavyweights like Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan also weigh in on the ongoing debate.

