Pro-Palestinian Activists Target Brooklyn Museum Leaders and Diplomatic Sites in NYC

Pro-Palestinian activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum, including its Jewish director. The front of diplomatic buildings for Germany and the Palestinian Authority were also splashed with paint, prompting a police investigation and condemnation from city authorities.

Mayor Eric Adams condemned the paint attacks as crimes and antisemitic acts, expressing sympathy for the museum's director, Anne Pasternak, and other board members whose homes were defaced.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lamented the attack on the Brooklyn Museum, praising its leadership's commitment to social justice and highlighting the impact of such acts on Jewish Americans' sense of safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)