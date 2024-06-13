Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Activists Target Brooklyn Museum Leaders and Diplomatic Sites in NYC

Pro-Palestinian activists targeted the Brooklyn Museum's leaders, including its Jewish director, with red paint attacks on homes and diplomatic buildings for Germany and the Palestinian Authority in New York City. The acts have drawn condemnation from city authorities and prominent figures like Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Chuck Schumer.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Pro-Palestinian activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum, including its Jewish director. The front of diplomatic buildings for Germany and the Palestinian Authority were also splashed with paint, prompting a police investigation and condemnation from city authorities.

Mayor Eric Adams condemned the paint attacks as crimes and antisemitic acts, expressing sympathy for the museum's director, Anne Pasternak, and other board members whose homes were defaced.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lamented the attack on the Brooklyn Museum, praising its leadership's commitment to social justice and highlighting the impact of such acts on Jewish Americans' sense of safety.

