Entertainment Buzz: Taylor Swift's Quakes, 'Bridgerton' News, and BTS Jin's Return

Martin Shkreli copied one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, lawsuit claims

Martin Shkreli has been sued in New York by a digital art collective that said it paid $4.75 million for a one-of-a-kind album by the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, only to learn that the convicted pharmaceutical executive made copies and is releasing the music to the public. Shkreli paid $2 million in 2015 for "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," and gave it up to partially satisfy a $7.4 million forfeiture order after his 2017 conviction for defrauding hedge fund investors and scheming to defraud investors in a drugmaker.

'Bridgerton' showrunner teases 'extremely juicy' fourth season

Fans of the hit Netflix show "Bridgerton" can expect news of its fourth season "sooner rather than later", the series' writer and showrunner, Jess Brownell, said. The final four episodes of the third season started streaming on Thursday, wrapping up a highly-anticipated friends-to-lovers arc between characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Jin, oldest member of K-pop's BTS, finishes army service in South Korea

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, was discharged from South Korea's army on Wednesday after 18 months of duty, the first member of the group to wrap up the mandatory national service that put their music careers on hold. Jin, 31, wearing uniform and a black beret, appeared emotional as he hugged his colleagues at a military base in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province, television footage showed.

Female stunt drivers take on obstacles to working in Hollywood

For stunt women, Hollywood does not have a good track record, particularly when it comes to driving. That has prompted a group of women to form the Association of Women Drivers, the first ever stunt group for professional female drivers.

'Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again

Thousands of fans at Taylor Swift's concerts in Scotland have caused earthquake readings miles away from the concert venue in Edinburgh, the British Geological Survey said on Thursday. Dressed in glittery, colourful outfits depicting different musical eras of the American popstar's discography, more than 70,000 fans, or 'Swifties', flocked to see the singer-songwriter for her Eras Tour shows at Murrayfield stadium last weekend.

Vivienne Westwood's clothes and jewels headed for auction

Dresses, suits, shoes and jewellery from the personal collection of late British designer Vivienne Westwood will go under the hammer this month in an auction aimed at raising funds for charity. More than 200 lots are being offered by Christie's in London for the two-part "Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection" auction, made up of a live sale on June 25 and an online auction running June 14-28.

Film 'The Bikeriders' recreates heyday of 60s motorcycle clubs

Actors Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy immersed themselves in 1960s American motorcycle culture for their new film "The Bikeriders". The drama's writer and director Jeff Nichols was inspired to make the movie after becoming obsessed with photojournalist Danny Lyon's photography and oral history of '60s Midwestern biker subculture.

'Inside Out 2' explores new feelings for teenager Riley

The filmmakers behind "Inside Out 2" believe it is important for the animated Pixar film to get people talking about how they have wrestled with and processed complicated emotions. "This movie is for anyone that has ever felt feelings. No matter what your age or gender, we all have these emotions. It's what connects us as humans," producer Mark Nielsen said.

'Ultraman: Rising' sees iconic superhero unleash his parenting powers

More than two decades in the making, a new "Ultraman" movie grounds the popular character with Earthly responsibilities. "Ultraman: Rising" is a Japanese-American co-production written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes that hopes to make the superhero relatable while honouring the franchise's legacy.

