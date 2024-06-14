Tragedy Strikes: Indian Worker Dies in Kuwait Fire

Tragedy struck in Kuwait when Md Ali Hussain, a 24-year-old worker from Ranchi, perished in a deadly fire just 18 days after leaving home. His family, residing in Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, awoke to the heartbreaking news, casting a gloom over their household.

Hussain, the youngest of three siblings, had moved to Kuwait to support his family. 'This was the first time he stepped out of the country,' said his father, Mubarak Hussain, through tears. The family learned about Hussain's death from one of his colleagues on Thursday morning, but Mubarak hesitated to break the news to his wife until the evening.

The fire, which claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, broke out in a seven-storied building in Mangaf, southern Kuwait. Most of the fatalities were due to smoke inhalation. The family now pleads with the Indian government to assist in repatriating Hussain's body to Ranchi.

