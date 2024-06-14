Government Backs Independent Filmmakers: Spotlight on Cannes Winners

In a press briefing at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju reiterated the government's commitment to supporting independent filmmakers, stating that financial assistance for such projects, including Payal Kapadia's award-winning film, is ongoing despite criticisms.

Responding to a query about the delays in funding, Jaju clarified, "There's no shortage of commitment for films which are cleared by the Film Facilitation Office." This comes after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap voiced concerns over the promised rebate for Kapadia's film not being provided.

Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of NFDC and Joint Secretary, Ministry of I&B, also emphasized government support for various projects featured at Cannes, highlighting interim approvals for incentives. Jaju further lauded the filmmakers for their efforts and assured continual support, with MIFF serving as a tribute to these accomplishments.

