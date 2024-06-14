Left Menu

Gujarat's Smritivan Museum Shortlisted for UNESCO's Prestigious Prix Versailles Award

The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Bhuj, Gujarat, has been shortlisted by UNESCO for the prestigious Prix Versailles Award. This recognition is a historic first for an Indian museum due to its outstanding reflection of local culture and nature conservation efforts. The awards will be announced in late November.

The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum in Bhuj, Gujarat, has achieved a prestigious milestone by being shortlisted for UNESCO's Prix Versailles Award, as announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday.

Describing it as a 'moment of pride for Gujarat and India,' Patel highlighted the museum's inclusion among the seven most beautiful museums globally. The Prix Versailles, an annual recognition by UNESCO, celebrates excellence in architecture and design.

This global acknowledgment marks the first time an Indian museum has been honored for its unique expression of local culture and efforts in nature conservation. The museum, envisioned by then-chief minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorates the victims of the devastating 2001 earthquake and celebrates the resilience of the Kutch region.

Constructed on Bhujia Hill amidst thousands of trees, the museum exemplifies courageous rebuilding and offers a transcendental experience. The Prix Versailles, celebrating its 10th anniversary, unveiled the World's Most Beautiful Museums List for 2024, recognizing institutions that balance creativity, local heritage reflection, and ecological efficiency.

These museums will compete for three 2024 World Titles – Prix Versailles, Interior, and Exterior – to be announced at UNESCO Headquarters by late November. Secretary General Jérôme Gouadain emphasized the importance of museums in fostering intercultural dialogue and sustainable development.

