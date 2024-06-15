Princess Kate Marks Progress in Cancer Battle, to Attend King's Birthday Parade

Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, stated on Friday that she is "making good progress" in her ongoing cancer treatment and will make her first public appearance since her diagnosis at King Charles III's ceremonial birthday parade on Saturday.

Kate, 42, has not been seen publicly this year and announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer. "There are good days and bad days," she remarked, adding she remains in treatment for a few more months.

The palace released a new photograph of Kate in Windsor, showing her in casual attire. The King expressed his delight in Kate's attendance at Trooping the Colour, scheduled for this weekend. He revealed his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)