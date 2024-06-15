Left Menu

Princess Kate Marks Progress in Cancer Battle, to Attend King's Birthday Parade

Princess Kate announced progress in her cancer treatment and will attend King Charles III's birthday parade this Saturday. Despite undergoing chemotherapy since March, she plans to engage in more public duties over the summer. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised her bravery. King Charles also disclosed his own cancer treatment earlier this year.

Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, stated on Friday that she is "making good progress" in her ongoing cancer treatment and will make her first public appearance since her diagnosis at King Charles III's ceremonial birthday parade on Saturday.

Kate, 42, has not been seen publicly this year and announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer. "There are good days and bad days," she remarked, adding she remains in treatment for a few more months.

The palace released a new photograph of Kate in Windsor, showing her in casual attire. The King expressed his delight in Kate's attendance at Trooping the Colour, scheduled for this weekend. He revealed his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

