Dramatic Rescue at Oregon's Historic Amusement Park

Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people who were stuck upside down on a ride for nearly half an hour at Oaks Park, a century-old amusement park in Portland. Firefighters and engineers collaborated to manually lower the ride. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 15-06-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 06:09 IST
Emergency crews in Oregon executed a dramatic rescue Friday, saving 30 individuals who found themselves dangling upside down on a ride for nearly half an hour at Oaks Park, a historic amusement park in Portland.

Portland Fire and Rescue announced on social platform X that their firefighters teamed up with Oaks Park engineers to manually lower the ride. While preparations for a high-angle ropes rescue were underway, it wasn't ultimately required. All riders were safely evacuated and medically assessed, with no injuries reported.

Video footage captured by a Ferris wheel passenger showed the precarious situation, with people stuck on the AtmosFEAR ride as it hung mid-air. The ride, which operates similar to a pendulum, had astonishingly swung its riders completely upside down before it malfunctioned.

Oaks Park, established in 1905, blends modern thrills with historical charm, a testament to its long-standing popularity among Northwesterners.

