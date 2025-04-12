Mysterious Discovery: Two Friends Found Hanging from Lemon Tree in Pune

In a shocking discovery, two men were found hanging from a lemon tree in Moshi, Pune, the local police revealed on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Tushar Dhage, 25, and Sikandar Shaikh, 30, both residents of Jamkhed taluka in Ahilyanagar. Their bodies were discovered near Bharatmata Chowk in Khirid Vasti on Friday.

A police official from MIDC Bhosari police station confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate the pair were friends who had arrived from their native Hunda Pimpalgaon village merely a day prior. The police have launched a case, and investigations are underway to determine the causes behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)