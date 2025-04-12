Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Two Friends Found Hanging from Lemon Tree in Pune

Two men, identified as Tushar Dhage and Sikandar Shaikh, were discovered hanging from a lemon tree in Pune's Moshi area. The friends originated from Jamkhed taluka and had recently traveled to Pune. Authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding their death.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking discovery, two men were found hanging from a lemon tree in Moshi, Pune, the local police revealed on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Tushar Dhage, 25, and Sikandar Shaikh, 30, both residents of Jamkhed taluka in Ahilyanagar. Their bodies were discovered near Bharatmata Chowk in Khirid Vasti on Friday.

A police official from MIDC Bhosari police station confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate the pair were friends who had arrived from their native Hunda Pimpalgaon village merely a day prior. The police have launched a case, and investigations are underway to determine the causes behind this tragic event.

