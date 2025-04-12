Left Menu

Debate Rages Over Full-Body Ads on Delhi Buses: Weighing Revenue Against Safety

The Delhi Transport Corporation has proposed full-body wrap advertising on its buses to generate revenue. Despite opposition from the Delhi Traffic Police, a committee has been formed to examine the proposal. A prior approval was revised to limit advertising coverage to 75% of bus space.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is proposing full-body wrap advertisements on its buses to boost revenue, igniting a fierce debate with the Delhi Traffic Police over commuter safety concerns. Officials announced Saturday that a committee will be formed to scrutinize the DTC's proposal.

The State Transport Authority convened last month to discuss changes in advertising rules for DTC buses, which have the potential to be a significant revenue stream. However, concerns were raised, particularly by the Delhi Traffic Police who argued that such advertisements could distract motorists and compromise road safety.

As the DTC explores avenues to solve revenue challenges, the new committee, composed of experts from DIMTS, DTC, and the Traffic Police, has been tasked to provide a report by April 14. The committee will evaluate the balance between the revenue potential and safety risks of allowing ads on more than 75% of the bus surface, a proposal that was partially approved under a previous administration.

