Grand Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations Amidst Tight Security in West Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti was marked with fervor across West Bengal as BJP leaders and several organizations celebrated amidst tight security on Saturday.

The festival, which commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, saw heightened security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations, an official confirmed.

In Kolkata, about 60 locations witnessed pujas and Hanuman Chalisa recitals organized by the saffron party and supporting groups, according to sources. Celebrations also took place in Siliguri, Asansol, Purulia, and Durgapur, reflecting widespread observance across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)