Double iSmart to Dazzle Theatres on Independence Day
Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film 'Double iSmart' will premiere in theatres on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day. The film stars Ram Pothineni and features a notable cast including Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. This sequel to the 2019 hit 'iSmart Shankar' will be released in five languages.
In a move sure to excite cinema enthusiasts, Puri Jagannadh's much-anticipated film 'Double iSmart' is set to hit theatres on August 15, as announced by the filmmakers on Saturday. This release date strategically aligns with India's Independence Day, a period known for high audience turnout.
Produced under the Puri Connects banner by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, the movie features Telugu cinema's dynamic star, Ram Pothineni, in the lead role. In an Instagram post, Pothineni shared the thrilling news, revealing that 'Double iSmart' will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
'Double iSmart' serves as a sequel to the 2019 sci-fi action hit 'iSmart Shankar.' Joining the ensemble cast is Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt, fresh off his appearance in Vijay's Tamil success 'Leo.' Composer Mani Sharma returns to craft the film's musical landscape.
