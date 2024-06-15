Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:10 IST
KFCC delegation visits Renukaswamy family, hands over Rs 5 lakh compensation
A delegation of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Saturday visited the family of Renukaswamy and handed them Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

Actor Darshan, popularly known as 'Challenging Star', and 12 of his close associates were arrested on June 12 for the murder of the 33-year-old fan of the actor.

''We have gone to convey our condolences personally and also to tell the family how apologetic the industry is about what happened to Renukaswamy. We also told them that we will stand with them in future too,'' said N M Suresh, president of KFCC.

According to Suresh, once the police investigation is completed, they will take action if Darshan is found guilty.

''We gave Rs 2.5 lakh to his wife and another Rs 2.5 lakh to his father and mother on behalf of KFCC,'' Ba Ma Girish, secretary of KFCC told PTI.

Apart from Suresh and Girish, the delegation consisted of vice-president G Venkatesh, treasurer Jayasimha Musuri, and secretary Karrisubbu. The team was also accompanied by former presidents S A Chinna Gowda, Sa Ra Govindu and K V Chandrasekhar.

