"She's been by my side...": Dakota Fanning on her mom Heather Joy Arrington

Actor Dakota Fanning talked about her mother Heather Joy Arrington and shared that she stood by her in all challenging times, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:47 IST
Dakota Fanning (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dakota Fanning talked about her mother Heather Joy Arrington and shared that she stood by her in all challenging times, reported People. "She's been by my side through anything and everything," said 'The Twilight Saga' actor while talking about her mom during an award ceremony.

"She changed the course of her own life for me. She put her own dreams to the side so I could achieve mine," added the ace actor. Born in Georgia, Dakota started her career by doing commercials and cameos on TV. She relocated to Los Angeles with her family, which included her 26-year-old sister Elle and her parents Steven and Heather.

Heather "spent countless hours on film sets in a camping chair, in fields in Connecticut, freezing in dark corners in studios," Dakota said. "She allowed me to have my own independence and stand on my own two feet, to find my footing as a young woman and as an actor, but she was always there," she added. She recalled how her mother used to be present on the sets. "There was never a day on set my entire life until I was 18 that she wasn't there. I wonder if anyone can love me as much as she does," said Dakota.

Speaking about her mother's support, she called it "so unreal", adding, "I feel like if one day my children love me half as much as Elle and I love her, that will be enough." Dakota Fanning received the Performance Award for her stellar work in Netflix drama 'Ripley', which premiered in April. She was recently seen in American filmmaker Ishana Night Shyamalan's horror movie 'The Watchers', reported People. (ANI)

