Prerna Sthal: A New Home for National Icons

In a move to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Parliament complex, statues of eminent national figures have been relocated to a newly inaugurated enclosure, Prerna Sthal, announced Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Birla underscored that the relocation was part of a larger landscaping and beautification project, asserting that the statues were not removed but repositioned after thorough consultations with various stakeholders.

The relocation has stirred political debate. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the move, suggesting it was aimed at reducing spaces available for peaceful protests. The new Prerna Sthal, Birla stated, will open to visitors year-round to honor these leaders' contributions using modern technology, including QR codes.

