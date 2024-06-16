Prerna Sthal: A New Home for National Icons
Statues of freedom fighters and national icons previously spread across the Parliament complex have been relocated to a newly inaugurated area called Prerna Sthal. This move, aimed at enhancing landscaping and beautification, has sparked political debate. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that the statues were not removed but repositioned to better disseminate their legacy.
- Country:
- India
In a move to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Parliament complex, statues of eminent national figures have been relocated to a newly inaugurated enclosure, Prerna Sthal, announced Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference, Birla underscored that the relocation was part of a larger landscaping and beautification project, asserting that the statues were not removed but repositioned after thorough consultations with various stakeholders.
The relocation has stirred political debate. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the move, suggesting it was aimed at reducing spaces available for peaceful protests. The new Prerna Sthal, Birla stated, will open to visitors year-round to honor these leaders' contributions using modern technology, including QR codes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC asks Cong's Jairam Ramesh to share details of his claims that home minister called 150 district magistrates ahead of counting of votes.
Congress Slams 'Bogus' Exit Polls: Psychological Games by Modi, Says Jairam Ramesh
EC Questions Jairam Ramesh's Claims Against Amit Shah
EC Seeks Clarification from Jairam Ramesh on Home Minister's Alleged Intimidation Calls
Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat ahead of surrender at Tihar