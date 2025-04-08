Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on US Tariffs, Mahatma Gandhi's Path Reaffirmed

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on high US tariffs affecting Indian industries, including those in Gujarat. He also condemned the Rs 50 hike in LPG prices. The Congress reaffirmed its commitment to the values of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel at the CWC meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:36 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on US Tariffs, Mahatma Gandhi's Path Reaffirmed
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed strong criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly highlighting his silence on the US-imposed tariffs affecting Indian exports, significantly impacting industries in Gujarat. Gogoi's comments came during a break from the Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad.

The deputy leader in the Lok Sabha also took a firm stance against the recent increase in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50, arguing that this decision exacerbates the economic burden on ordinary citizens, especially since crude prices have fallen internationally.

Furthermore, the Congress Working Committee meeting saw a reaffirmation of the party's allegiance to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasizing a unified commitment to respect for all religions and upholding constitutional values, as advocated by Gandhi and Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025