Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on US Tariffs, Mahatma Gandhi's Path Reaffirmed

On Tuesday, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed strong criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly highlighting his silence on the US-imposed tariffs affecting Indian exports, significantly impacting industries in Gujarat. Gogoi's comments came during a break from the Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad.

The deputy leader in the Lok Sabha also took a firm stance against the recent increase in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50, arguing that this decision exacerbates the economic burden on ordinary citizens, especially since crude prices have fallen internationally.

Furthermore, the Congress Working Committee meeting saw a reaffirmation of the party's allegiance to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasizing a unified commitment to respect for all religions and upholding constitutional values, as advocated by Gandhi and Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)