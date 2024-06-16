Reese Witherspoon honours Nicole Kidman with spot-on impersonation

Actress Reese Witherspoon paid a heartfelt and humorous tribute to her friend and co-star Nicole Kidman at the recent 49th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, showcasing her comedic skills with a spot-on impersonation of the honoree. During the event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Witherspoon took the stage to celebrate Kidman's illustrious career in film and television, according to Deadline.

She began by praising Kidman's proactive approach to her craft, highlighting her talent for selecting directors from the earliest stages of her career. "Most actors wait by a phone to be chosen by a director," Witherspoon quipped in her speech.

"But as an actor, Nicole has always been proactive. Even in her earliest work, she picks her directors," Witherspoon said, as per Deadline. Drawing laughs from the audience, Witherspoon then switched gears, recounting a humorous anecdote of watching a foreign film with Kidman, seamlessly transitioning into an Australian accent to mimic her friend.

"And she's like, 'But do you see that director?'" Witherspoon joked, capturing Kidman's enthusiasm and dedication to filmmaking. According to Deadline, the AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Kidman, originally postponed in 2023 due to the WGA strike, marks a historic moment as the first time an Australian actress has received this prestigious honour.

Kidman joins a select group of non-American actresses including Elizabeth Taylor and Julie Andrews who have been recognized for their contributions to American culture through film and television. Kidman and Witherspoon forged a strong friendship after starring together in the acclaimed HBO series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, 'Big Little Lies,' in 2017, where they also served as executive producers.

The duo recently discussed their enduring friendship and professional collaboration, teasing the highly anticipated third season of the series. In a previous interview, Kidman expressed excitement about the upcoming season, revealing that Moriarty is currently crafting the next instalment, as per Deadline.

Reflecting on their bond, Kidman and Witherspoon shared lighthearted moments about their future plans, envisioning themselves as old friends enjoying life's simple pleasures. (ANI)

