The Great Indian Kapil Show Returns for Season 2 on Netflix

'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' hosted by comic-actor Kapil Sharma, will return for a much-anticipated second season, according to a Netflix announcement on Monday.

The inaugural season of the popular celebrity chat series is set to conclude on June 22, featuring actor Kartik Aaryan as the celebrity guest. Throughout the season, the show has highlighted several prominent figures, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and international sensation Ed Sheeran.

In addition to Sharma, the series, which began in March, also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. Sharma described the first season as 'wonderful' and promised fans that they won't have to wait long for the next installment. "Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aaryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," Sharma declared.

Tanya Bami, Series Head of Netflix India, added, "After a phenomenal first season, we're overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back to Netflix for Season 2. Kapil's unparalleled ability to connect with audiences through his humor has made him a household name in Indian entertainment." According to Netflix, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has consistently ranked among the top two shows in India since its debut and is the first Indian series to remain on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five consecutive weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)