Left Menu

Jharkhand Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unity and Harmony

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated in Jharkhand with a spirit of unity and harmony under tight security. Large crowds offered prayers at local mosques, with leaders like Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren extending their greetings. The festival emphasized messages of brotherhood and mutual harmony.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:22 IST
Jharkhand Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unity and Harmony
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand witnessed a vibrant and harmonious celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, on Monday amidst stringent security measures. The Muslim community congregated in large numbers at their nearest mosques to offer namaz.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren shared heartfelt greetings on the occasion. Governor Radhakrishnan expressed on X, 'Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of renunciation and sacrifice, conveys a powerful message of mutual harmony, unity, and brotherhood. On this auspicious day, I pray for the progress and prosperity of all.'

The Ranchi Idgah saw hundreds of people in the morning offering prayers. Maulana Asgar Misbahi highlighted the festival's core messages of brotherhood and harmony, mentioning that prayers were held for the nation's well-being, prosperity, and communal unity. Comprehensive security arrangements ensured the peaceful celebration across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024