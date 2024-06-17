Jharkhand Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unity and Harmony

Jharkhand witnessed a vibrant and harmonious celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, on Monday amidst stringent security measures. The Muslim community congregated in large numbers at their nearest mosques to offer namaz.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Champai Soren shared heartfelt greetings on the occasion. Governor Radhakrishnan expressed on X, 'Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of renunciation and sacrifice, conveys a powerful message of mutual harmony, unity, and brotherhood. On this auspicious day, I pray for the progress and prosperity of all.'

The Ranchi Idgah saw hundreds of people in the morning offering prayers. Maulana Asgar Misbahi highlighted the festival's core messages of brotherhood and harmony, mentioning that prayers were held for the nation's well-being, prosperity, and communal unity. Comprehensive security arrangements ensured the peaceful celebration across the state.

