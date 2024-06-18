The Washington Post's New Leadership Faces Ethical Scrutiny

New leaders at The Washington Post face intense scrutiny over past ethical controversies as journalists in London, raising questions about journalistic integrity between the US and UK practices.

Reports from The New York Times, NPR, and the Post reveal alleged involvement of new publisher Will Lewis and editor Robert Winnett in phone hacking scandals and questionable reporting ethics dating back two decades.

The Post has reinstated former senior managing editor Cameron Barr to oversee the media team, as senior executives, including temporary replacement Matt Murray, ensure independent, unbiased coverage amid ongoing revelations.

