Ian McKellen Recovering After On-Stage Fall in London

Actor Ian McKellen is expected to recover fully after falling off a London stage during a scene in 'Player Kings'. After a medical scan, doctors confirmed his good condition, leading to the cancellation of Monday's and Tuesday's shows to allow him to rest.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 10:16 IST
Ian McKellen
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen, 85, is anticipated to make a full recovery following an on-stage mishap in London. The acclaimed actor, renowned for his roles in 'Lord of the Rings' and 'X-Men,' toppled off the stage during a performance of 'Player Kings,' sparking immediate medical attention and concern among theatregoers.

A spokesperson for the Noel Coward Theatre reported McKellen's positive prognosis after a medical scan, reassuring fans he was in good spirits. The theatre consequently cancelled the remaining shows on Monday and Tuesday to give the actor time to recover.

McKellen's extensive career includes award-winning performances both on stage and screen. His contributions to the arts have earned him a Tony Award, several Laurence Olivier Awards, and nominations for two Oscars and multiple BAFTAs.

