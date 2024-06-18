Ian McKellen Recovering After On-Stage Fall in London

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen, 85, is anticipated to make a full recovery following an on-stage mishap in London. The acclaimed actor, renowned for his roles in 'Lord of the Rings' and 'X-Men,' toppled off the stage during a performance of 'Player Kings,' sparking immediate medical attention and concern among theatregoers.

A spokesperson for the Noel Coward Theatre reported McKellen's positive prognosis after a medical scan, reassuring fans he was in good spirits. The theatre consequently cancelled the remaining shows on Monday and Tuesday to give the actor time to recover.

McKellen's extensive career includes award-winning performances both on stage and screen. His contributions to the arts have earned him a Tony Award, several Laurence Olivier Awards, and nominations for two Oscars and multiple BAFTAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)