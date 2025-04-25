Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik': A Thriller Set to Rule Theatres from July 11
Rajkummar Rao's anticipated gangster film 'Maalik', directed by Pulkit, is now set to hit theaters on July 11. Originally slated for a June 20 release, the film promises action-packed thrills under the production banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.
The much-awaited gangster film 'Maalik', starring the renowned actor Rajkummar Rao, is now scheduled to release on July 11, as confirmed by the filmmakers on Friday.
The action thriller, under the direction of Pulkit, was initially expected in cinemas on June 20. It is backed by producers Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, associated with Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, respectively.
The announcement came via a social media post, with Rao later sharing the same on his official Instagram page, building anticipation among fans. Pulkit's previous credits include 'Bhakshak' and 'Dedh Bigha Zameen'. Up next for Rao is 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', releasing on May 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
