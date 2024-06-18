Alka Yagnik Reveals Rare Hearing Disorder: Fans and Celebs Rally Support

Famed playback singer Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, attributed to a viral attack. The singer, known for her melodious voice, took to Instagram on Monday night to share the challenging news.

"To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action," Yagnik wrote.

She further cautioned against the use of loud music and headphones and expressed hope to recalibrate her life with the support of her fans. Well-known personalities, including Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Poonam Dhillon, and Ila Arun, have rallied for her speedy recovery, sharing messages of love and strength.

