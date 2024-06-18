Left Menu

Alka Yagnik Reveals Rare Hearing Disorder: Fans and Celebs Rally Support

Playback singer Alka Yagnik has disclosed her diagnosis of a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack. She revealed the news on Instagram, asking for fans' wishes and cautioning against loud music and headphones. Many celebrities have voiced their support for her swift recovery.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:38 IST
Alka Yagnik Reveals Rare Hearing Disorder: Fans and Celebs Rally Support
Alka Yagnik
  • Country:
  • India

Famed playback singer Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, attributed to a viral attack. The singer, known for her melodious voice, took to Instagram on Monday night to share the challenging news.

"To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action," Yagnik wrote.

She further cautioned against the use of loud music and headphones and expressed hope to recalibrate her life with the support of her fans. Well-known personalities, including Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Poonam Dhillon, and Ila Arun, have rallied for her speedy recovery, sharing messages of love and strength.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024