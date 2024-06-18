Katy Perry Announces 'Woman's World' Release Date

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has announced the upcoming release of her latest single, 'Woman's World', from her forthcoming sixth studio album. The single will debut on July 11, with its accompanying music video scheduled for release a day later, on July 12.

In a recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old artist urged fans to pre-save and pre-order the track via her official website, KATYPERRY.COM, sharing a clip of herself dressed in a mesh top and metallic armour-like pants.

This announcement comes as Perry's first musical endeavor following her departure from the reality singing competition 'American Idol' after Season 22. Her last studio album, 'Smile', was released in 2020.

