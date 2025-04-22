Left Menu

Maharashtra Water Crisis: Villagers Demand Relief Amid Ongoing Struggles

As Maharashtra faces a severe water crisis, Nationalist Congress Party leader Bhaskar Bhagare highlights efforts to resolve the issue. Villagers, particularly women from rural areas, suffer daily hardships in securing water. The ongoing crisis emphasizes the need for urgent solutions as efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:36 IST
Maharashtra Water Crisis: Villagers Demand Relief Amid Ongoing Struggles
NCP-SCP MP Bhaskar Bhagare (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra wrestles with a severe water crisis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Bhaskar Bhagare has brought this pressing issue to Parliament, asserting that addressing the water shortage is a priority.

Bhagare emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme to alleviate this crisis, particularly in rural regions where residents are struggling with a lack of access to clean water despite rainfall exceeding 2000 millimeters annually.

In Borichivari village, Nashik district, women are enduring the brunt of this scarcity, trekking over two kilometers daily under harsh conditions simply to secure water for their families. This daily ordeal underscores the broader challenges Maharashtra is facing as the summer intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025