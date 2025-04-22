Maharashtra Water Crisis: Villagers Demand Relief Amid Ongoing Struggles
As Maharashtra faces a severe water crisis, Nationalist Congress Party leader Bhaskar Bhagare highlights efforts to resolve the issue. Villagers, particularly women from rural areas, suffer daily hardships in securing water. The ongoing crisis emphasizes the need for urgent solutions as efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission continue.
- Country:
- India
As Maharashtra wrestles with a severe water crisis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Bhaskar Bhagare has brought this pressing issue to Parliament, asserting that addressing the water shortage is a priority.
Bhagare emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme to alleviate this crisis, particularly in rural regions where residents are struggling with a lack of access to clean water despite rainfall exceeding 2000 millimeters annually.
In Borichivari village, Nashik district, women are enduring the brunt of this scarcity, trekking over two kilometers daily under harsh conditions simply to secure water for their families. This daily ordeal underscores the broader challenges Maharashtra is facing as the summer intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)