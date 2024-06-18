Arjun Erigaisi Triumphs at Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi clinched the Stepan Avagyan memorial chess tournament title in Jermuk, Armenia, with an unbeaten performance, securing 6.5 points. He finished ahead of other top players, including Manual Petrosyan. This victory elevates him to a world number four live rating of 2778 points.
- Country:
- India
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has etched another milestone in the annals of chess history by clinching the Stepan Avagyan memorial chess tournament title in Jermuk, Armenia. His unbeaten performance secured an impressive 6.5 points out of a possible nine in the gripping 10-player round-robin format.
Outclassing his peers, Arjun maintained his dominance even before the final round, where a draw against local favorite Manual Petrosyan confirmed his victory. The Hyderabad-based chess prodigy, who enjoyed a comfortable 1.5-point lead prior to the final match, displayed tactical brilliance with the Scandinavian defense.
Arjun's remarkable feat propels him to a live rating of 2778, positioning him as the world's fourth-best player, trailing only behind Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana. This triumph underscores his steady ascent in the global chess arena.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi breaks into world top-5 in FIDE rating list
Mayank Chakraborty Shines: Topples Grandmaster Pranav Anand in World Juniors Chess
World Bank Approves $40 Million for Energy Transition project in Armenia
IITs Shine in QS World Rankings Amidst Challenges for India's Higher Education
UAE: American University of Sharjah registers significant rise in QS World Rankings 2025