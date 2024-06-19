Kashmir Gears Up for International Yoga Day With Modi's Grand Function

The Kashmir valley literally set the stage for a grand International Yoga Day celebration on Wednesday, with several preliminary events ahead of the pivotal event on June 21, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officials confirmed the significant participation from various quarters.

PM Modi is slated to arrive in Kashmir on Thursday, with the main International Yoga Day (IYD) activity happening at the SKICC, perched along the scenic Dal Lake, on Friday morning. Pre-event yoga activities were held city-wide and across the valley, as per official sources.

Among notable events, one took place near the renowned clock tower at Lal Chowk city center, featuring students showcasing yoga 'asanas'. Another significant gathering was held at the SKICC, indicating substantial preparatory yoga events to celebrate the tenth IYD.

Security measures have been robustly ramped up ahead of the prime minister's scheduled visit, officials said.

An intricate multi-layer security net has enveloped the venue, with roadblocks sealing off access points to the SKICC, officials detailed. Comprehensive security checks of SKICC staff, security forces, event attendees, and sportspersons have been completed, ensuring immaculate safety protocols.

In preparation for the prime minister's arrival, the Jammu and Kashmir Police declared the city a temporary 'red zone' and imposed a ban on drones from Tuesday.

This visit marks PM Modi's inaugural tour to Jammu and Kashmir since his third-term inauguration.

'Srinagar city has been declared a 'Temporary Red Zone' for drone and quadcopter operations as per Rule 24(2) of the Drone Rules, 2021, effective immediately,' posted the Srinagar Police on X.

Unauthorized drone activities within the 'red zone' will face strict penalties, as stipulated by drone regulations.

Participants for the event have been selected and trained in various 'asanas' that are expected to be performed by the prime minister.

