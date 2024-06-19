Darshan Thoogudeepa Fan Clubs Under Scrutiny in Renukaswamy Murder Probe

The fan clubs of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa are now under intense police scrutiny as investigations into the Renukaswamy murder case intensify. Both the actor and his friend Pavithra Gowda, along with 15 others, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, was allegedly abducted from Chitradurga by a key club member and his associates, brought to Bengaluru, tortured, and murdered. His body was discovered on June 9. Police sources suggest that obscene messages sent by Renukaswamy to Gowda incited Darshan, leading to the crime.

Authorities are now screening key members of Darshan fan clubs statewide, suspecting connections to anti-social elements. It is alleged that with his influence, Darshan shielded these elements. Fan clubs are reportedly paid by Darshan and film industry stakeholders to bolster the actor's box-office success, leading to frequent clashes with rival fan clubs.

