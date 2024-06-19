Left Menu

Darshan Thoogudeepa Fan Clubs Under Scrutiny in Renukaswamy Murder Probe

Fan clubs of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa are under police scrutiny in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, was abducted and murdered allegedly due to obscene messages sent to Darshan's friend Pavithra Gowda. The investigation has widened to fan clubs suspected of harboring anti-social elements.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:59 IST
The fan clubs of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa are now under intense police scrutiny as investigations into the Renukaswamy murder case intensify. Both the actor and his friend Pavithra Gowda, along with 15 others, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, was allegedly abducted from Chitradurga by a key club member and his associates, brought to Bengaluru, tortured, and murdered. His body was discovered on June 9. Police sources suggest that obscene messages sent by Renukaswamy to Gowda incited Darshan, leading to the crime.

Authorities are now screening key members of Darshan fan clubs statewide, suspecting connections to anti-social elements. It is alleged that with his influence, Darshan shielded these elements. Fan clubs are reportedly paid by Darshan and film industry stakeholders to bolster the actor's box-office success, leading to frequent clashes with rival fan clubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

