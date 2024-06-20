Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Embraces Villainy in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Kamal Haasan is thrilled to play the antagonist in 'Kalki 2898 AD', set in a post-apocalyptic world featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film provides Haasan with a unique role he eagerly embraced, involving extensive preparation and collaboration for his character's look.

South Indian cinema legend Kamal Haasan has eagerly stepped into the role of the antagonist in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The actor, known for his versatile performances, expressed his excitement for playing a 'bad man' in the movie during a promotional event on Wednesday.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and set in a post-apocalyptic world, brings together a star-studded cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Haasan's character, Supreme Yaskin, demanded a unique look, which led the team to travel to Los Angeles for several trials until they achieved the desired appearance. Haasan, recalling his initial surprise at being approached for the role, praised Ashwin's visionary direction, comparing him to his own mentor, the legendary K Balachander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

