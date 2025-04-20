Left Menu

South African Cheetahs Prabhash and Pavak Find New Home at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

Two South African cheetahs, Prabhash and Pavak, have been relocated from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. This move is part of a project aiming to reintroduce cheetahs to Asia. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav emphasized the success of the cheetah relocation initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:49 IST
A significant milestone in wildlife conservation unfolded on Sunday as two South African cheetahs, Prabhash and Pavak, were resettled from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. This move, marked by the involvement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is part of an ambitious project to reintroduce cheetahs to their former Asian habitats.

Originally transported from South Africa's Waterberg Biosphere Reserve in February 2023, the duo embarked on a journey to Gandhi Sagar, crossing over the districts of Neemuch and Mandsaur. Upon their release in Basigaon Khemla, CM Yadav announced plans to further enhance the region's cheetah population by introducing four more cheetahs from Botswana in May.

The initiative, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aspires to make Madhya Pradesh a key center for cheetah conservation. The endeavor has already sparked international research interest, given that Madhya Pradesh offers ideal conditions for cheetah restoration. Current efforts aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity around conservation sites, promising new employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

