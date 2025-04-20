Cheetahs on the Move: Prabhash and Pavak Embrace New Sanctuary

Two cheetahs from South Africa, Prabhash and Pavak, have been successfully translocated to a new habitat. They left Kuno National Park and were released at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The six-year-old cheetahs began their journey at Waterberg Biosphere Reserve in South Africa, moving to Kuno National Park in February 2023. They then traveled by road to their new sanctuary, which lies between Neemuch and Mandsaur districts.

In a statement, CM Yadav emphasized the success of efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reintroduce cheetahs in Asia since 2022. Currently, the reintroduction program includes 24 cheetahs in India, two of which now call Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary home.

(With inputs from agencies.)