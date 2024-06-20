Naomi Campbell Dazzles V&A with Iconic Fashion Exhibition

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Model Naomi Campbell gets her own exhibition at London's V&A museum

Naomi Campbell brings her stylish looks and runway walk to London's V&A this week in a new exhibition that the museum says is the first of its kind dedicated to a model. "Naomi: In Fashion" looks at the career of one of fashion's most recognisable faces through key looks she has modelled as well as her influence and activism.

British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theatre statement said on Tuesday. McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in "Player Kings", a production of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Parts One and Two", in the capital's West End theatre district.

Motor racing-Brad Pitt's F1 movie set for release in June 2025

Brad Pitt's as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 next year, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday. The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose 'Top Gun: Maverick' grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

A grandmother goes for high-action stunts in 'Thelma'

At 94 years old, actor June Squibb had to convince filmmakers that she could do a lot of her own stunts in the action-packed comedy film "Thelma," about a grandmother seeking revenge. "It was great fun, and I came into it having read the script and deciding, 'Well, I think I could do that,'" Squibb said.

TV series 'My Lady Jane' retells the Nine-Day Queen's story with a twist

Lady Jane Grey's life story gets rewritten in the new comedy-fantasy series "My Lady Jane", which sees the English noblewoman fight back against 16th century gender norms - and her fate. The eight-episode show, which premiered in London on Wednesday, is based on the best-selling 2016 novel of the same name by authors Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows.

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunken driving in the Hamptons

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York, authorities said on Tuesday. Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office.

Pharrell Williams kicks off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton show at UNESCO

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams took to an outdoor, turf-lined runway at UNESCO headquarters on Tuesday, opening Paris Fashion week with an evening show. The world's biggest fashion label, known for its checked damier patterns and monogrammed trunks, drew on a travel theme for the spring summer 2025 men's collection, with a towering globe sculpture, rows of international flags and -- in the distance -- the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

New evidence Baldwin was reckless with gun before 'Rust' shooting, prosecutors say

New evidence shows that Alec Baldwin was reckless with a revolver before the weapon fired a live round that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, prosecutors alleged ahead of the actor's July manslaughter trial. The evidence, which includes images and video from crew and a set photographer, shows Baldwin pointed his gun at a crew member and fired a blank round, held his finger on the trigger when not supposed to and engaged in horseplay with the weapon, special state prosecutors said in a Monday filing.

'Bikeriders' maneuvers through 60's Chicago motorcycle gang life

For Austin Butler, getting into his role as the stoic bike rider named Benny in the Focus Features film "The Bikeriders" meant learning everything he could about riding a motorcycle. "Just riding for so many hours that it feels like second nature and then by the time I'm there I'm not having to think about the motorcycle or anything," the "Elvis" actor said.

Anouk Aimee, actress who starred in La Dolce Vita, dies aged 92

Anouk Aimee, the French actress whose cult movies included Federico Fellini's 'La Dolce Vita', Jacques Demy's 'Lola' and Claude Lelouch's 'A Man and a Woman', has died aged 92. "We bid farewell to a world-famous icon, to a great actress of French cinema who took on roles for some of the biggest names, such as Demy, Lelouch and Fellini," said French Culture Minister Rachida Dati on social media platform X on Tuesday.

