Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Futuristic Vision in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Amitabh Bachchan has hailed his experience working on 'Kalki 2898 AD' as exceptional, crediting filmmaker Nag Ashwin for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with a futuristic narrative.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Bachchan said, "When Nag (Ashwin) explained the idea, I thought it was absolutely outrageous and unbelievable. It's a great honor to be part of such a visionary project."

The event, which featured appearances by lead actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, and was hosted by Rana Daggubati, showcased a new trailer that promises to transport audiences to an unprecedented cinematic world. 'Kalki 2898 AD,' produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, is set to hit theaters on June 27.

