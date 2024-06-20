Left Menu

Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni to Deliver Nation's Biggest Action Film

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol and acclaimed filmmaker Gopichand Malineni are teaming up for what is being heralded as the biggest action film in the country. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the project has generated immense excitement. Filming is set to commence soon.

Bollywood's action superstar Sunny Deol is set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in what is being touted as the biggest action film of the country. The project, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, has been the buzz of the industry since its announcement on Thursday.

Sunny Deol took to his X page to share the exciting news, stating, ''Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman @RishiPunjabi5 @artkolla.''

Gopichand Malineni, famed for his successful Telugu action films, echoed the excitement on the microblogging site. ''Thrilled to be teaming up with @iamsunnydeol sir! We need all your support and blessings,'' he posted. With Deol riding high on the success of 'Gadar 2', expectations for #SDGM are through the roof.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

