Sona Restaurant Closes After Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Exit

In a significant development in the New York culinary scene, Sona restaurant will close its doors permanently, just 10 months after Priyanka Chopra Jonas ended her involvement as a co-founder.

The restaurant, which made the announcement on its Instagram page, revealed that its final service will be a brunch on Sunday, June 30. This marks the end of a three-year journey that began amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chopra Jonas collaborated with her friend and business partner Maneesh K Goyal to launch the Indian cuisine hotspot in 2021. Although she stepped away from the business last August, her influence and the restaurant's name—suggested by her husband Nick Jonas—remained notable.

