Sona Restaurant Closes After Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Exit

New York-based restaurant Sona is closing 10 months after Priyanka Chopra Jonas withdrew as a co-founder. The restaurant announced it will serve its final brunch on Sunday, June 30. Chopra Jonas, who opened the establishment with Maneesh K Goyal in 2021, stepped away last August.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the New York culinary scene, Sona restaurant will close its doors permanently, just 10 months after Priyanka Chopra Jonas ended her involvement as a co-founder.

The restaurant, which made the announcement on its Instagram page, revealed that its final service will be a brunch on Sunday, June 30. This marks the end of a three-year journey that began amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chopra Jonas collaborated with her friend and business partner Maneesh K Goyal to launch the Indian cuisine hotspot in 2021. Although she stepped away from the business last August, her influence and the restaurant's name—suggested by her husband Nick Jonas—remained notable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

