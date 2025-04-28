Wall Street Braces for Earnings Amid Trade Uncertainties

U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday as investors prepared for a significant week of economic data releases and earnings reports from big-name Wall Street firms. At the same time, developments in the Trump administration's trade policies continue to capture market attention.

The principal indexes closed last week with gains, while the Russell 2000 achieved its best performance since November, amid speculation that the U.S. and China might ease trade tensions. Nonetheless, mixed messages from Beijing and U.S. President Donald Trump underline the prevailing uncertainties for investors navigating Trump's trade policy disruptions.

This week, 180 S&P 500 companies are expected to deliver quarterly results, placing a spotlight on major tech firms like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. Despite optimistic earnings reports up to this point, many companies express concerns over tariff-related uncertainties. Economic indicators including payroll data and GDP figures will be critical in gauging the economic impact of these tariffs.

