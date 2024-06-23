Left Menu

Matthew Lewis Talks Potential Neville Longbottom Return in Harry Potter Reboot

Actor Matthew Lewis, known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, says he is not planning to join the upcoming Max series reboot. However, he finds the concept of an adult Neville interesting and would consider it if approached.

Actor Matthew Lewis, best known for his portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the beloved Harry Potter film series, has opened up about the possibility of joining the upcoming Max series reboot of the franchise.

Despite expressing no current intentions to return, the 34-year-old actor said that he would be intrigued by the idea of exploring Neville's character as an adult, though he emphasized that it's not a role he's actively pursuing.

Lewis, who has enjoyed a varied career and is always in search of new challenges, spoke to People magazine about what keeps him engaged in the acting profession. Warner Bros, the parent company of Max, has slated the TV series adaptation for a 2026 premiere, with casting details yet to be announced.

