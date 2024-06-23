Left Menu

Dries Van Noten’s Farewell Fashion Show Closes Paris Fashion Week with a Bang

Dries Van Noten capped off his illustrious career with a final fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, marking his retirement. Known for his exquisite use of fabrics and textures, the Belgian designer's innovative and elegant touch was on full display. His departure marks the end of an iconic era in fashion.

Dries Van Noten, one of the most revered names in fashion, held his final show at Paris Fashion Week, celebrating an illustrious career that spanned over three decades. Known for his innovative use of fabrics and textures, Van Noten's swan song featured glimmering designs that enchanted attendees.

The designer, a vital part of the influential 'Antwerp Six,' announced his retirement in March. His ability to fuse familiar and unfamiliar elements, creating a poetry of styles, has left an indelible mark on global fashion.

Van Noten's last collection was a testimony to his creative mastery, featuring semi-sheer crinkled polyamide and traditional Japanese marbling techniques. His innovative and unique aesthetic has been celebrated by fashion icons, and his final bow was a momentous occasion in the industry.

