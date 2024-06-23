Rising Death Toll: Extreme Heat Claims Hundreds During 2024 Haj
Hundreds of pilgrims died during the 2024 Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to extreme heat. Many collapsed from high temperatures as they performed rituals at Mecca. The event saw over 1.83 million Muslims participate. The exact death toll and causes remain unconfirmed, with bodies piling up at medical facilities.
Hundreds of pilgrims died during the 2024 Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to extreme heat, as the faithful faced intense temperatures at Islamic holy sites, officials reported Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on the exact death toll or the cause of the deaths, although an estimated 600 bodies are said to be at a medical facility in Mecca.
With temperatures soaring to 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit), many pilgrims collapsed and fainted. Countries such as Jordan and Tunisia have confirmed heat-related deaths among their citizens.
