Left Menu

Rising Death Toll: Extreme Heat Claims Hundreds During 2024 Haj

Hundreds of pilgrims died during the 2024 Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to extreme heat. Many collapsed from high temperatures as they performed rituals at Mecca. The event saw over 1.83 million Muslims participate. The exact death toll and causes remain unconfirmed, with bodies piling up at medical facilities.

PTI | Mecca | Updated: 23-06-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 17:04 IST
Rising Death Toll: Extreme Heat Claims Hundreds During 2024 Haj
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of pilgrims died during the 2024 Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to extreme heat, as the faithful faced intense temperatures at Islamic holy sites, officials reported Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on the exact death toll or the cause of the deaths, although an estimated 600 bodies are said to be at a medical facility in Mecca.

With temperatures soaring to 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit), many pilgrims collapsed and fainted. Countries such as Jordan and Tunisia have confirmed heat-related deaths among their citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024