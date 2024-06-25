Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Set for September 2024 Release
'Emergency,' starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, will release on September 6, 2024. Announced after Ranaut's oath as BJP MP, the film previously faced delays. Inspired by Shakespeare's 'Macbeth,' 'Emergency' explores unchecked ambition. The film, featuring a notable cast, delves into a pivotal chapter of Indian democracy.
'Emergency,' a political drama starring, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, is now slated for release on September 6, 2024, as announced by the makers on Tuesday.
The announcement closely followed Ranaut's oath-taking as a BJP MP from Mandi on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's session. Previously scheduled for November 24, 2023, the film's release faced multiple delays.
Inspired by William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth,' Ranaut shared that the film portrays the chaos arising from unchecked ambition, a central theme of Indian democracy. 'Emergency' features Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and boasts a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film marks the beginning of the 50th year of independent India's controversial chapter.
