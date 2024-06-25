Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Set for September 2024 Release

'Emergency,' a political drama starring, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, is now slated for release on September 6, 2024, as announced by the makers on Tuesday.

The announcement closely followed Ranaut's oath-taking as a BJP MP from Mandi on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's session. Previously scheduled for November 24, 2023, the film's release faced multiple delays.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth,' Ranaut shared that the film portrays the chaos arising from unchecked ambition, a central theme of Indian democracy. 'Emergency' features Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and boasts a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film marks the beginning of the 50th year of independent India's controversial chapter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)