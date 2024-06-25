Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Set for September 2024 Release

'Emergency,' starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, will release on September 6, 2024. Announced after Ranaut's oath as BJP MP, the film previously faced delays. Inspired by Shakespeare's 'Macbeth,' 'Emergency' explores unchecked ambition. The film, featuring a notable cast, delves into a pivotal chapter of Indian democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:38 IST
Kangana Ranaut
'Emergency,' a political drama starring, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut, is now slated for release on September 6, 2024, as announced by the makers on Tuesday.

The announcement closely followed Ranaut's oath-taking as a BJP MP from Mandi on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's session. Previously scheduled for November 24, 2023, the film's release faced multiple delays.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's 'Macbeth,' Ranaut shared that the film portrays the chaos arising from unchecked ambition, a central theme of Indian democracy. 'Emergency' features Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and boasts a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film marks the beginning of the 50th year of independent India's controversial chapter.

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

