Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Set for Cannes Debut

Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes market, Marche du Film, with the cast and crew present for the occasion.

This significant screening will launch a worldwide tour, reaching major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles, aiming to bring the film to a broader audience, according to a statement by the filmmakers.

Kher expressed his desire to create a film with a universal theme that transcends boundaries, highlighting the collaborative effort with Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, whose musical contributions have enhanced the film. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in conjunction with NFDC, 'Tanvi The Great' promises to connect with audiences globally.

