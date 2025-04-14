Left Menu

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Set for Cannes Debut

'Tanvi The Great,' directed by Anupam Kher, will premiere at the Cannes market, Marche du Film. The film's screening will mark the beginning of a global tour to major cities. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, with music by M.M. Keeravani, it's a universal story of love and connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:51 IST
Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Set for Cannes Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes market, Marche du Film, with the cast and crew present for the occasion.

This significant screening will launch a worldwide tour, reaching major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles, aiming to bring the film to a broader audience, according to a statement by the filmmakers.

Kher expressed his desire to create a film with a universal theme that transcends boundaries, highlighting the collaborative effort with Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, whose musical contributions have enhanced the film. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in conjunction with NFDC, 'Tanvi The Great' promises to connect with audiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025