SRK Joins UNGC: Pioneering Sustainable Diamond Crafting

Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), a leader in diamond crafting and exports, has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This initiative promotes the adoption of sustainable and socially responsible practices worldwide. With this commitment, SRK enhances its focus on human rights, environmental stewardship, and labor standards.

Joining the UNGC is a major milestone for SRK, affirming its dedication to the highest standards of social responsibility in the diamond and jewelry industry. SRK recently achieved net zero emissions at its key facilities, SRK House and SRK Empire, making it the first company globally to receive the Global Network for Zero's net zero certification for existing buildings.

Dr. Nirav Mandir, SRK's Chief Human Capital & Sustainability Officer, emphasized the company's devotion to integrating sustainability into its core strategies. SRK aims to serve as an industry exemplar and collaborate with global corporations to promote sustainable business models. The UNGC membership equips SRK with valuable resources and training to further embed sustainability into its operations.

