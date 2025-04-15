Left Menu

Wall Street Rises Amid Tariff Talks and Strong Bank Earnings

Wall Street saw gains on Tuesday buoyed by potential changes in U.S. auto tariffs and robust bank earnings. President Trump hinted at modifying tariffs on auto imports, while major banks like Bank of America posted strong profits. Global markets, including Asia and Europe, showed mixed reactions amid ongoing tariff uncertainties.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:38 IST
Wall Street experienced upward momentum on Tuesday, as potential auto tariff relief and strong bank earnings supported investors' sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested possible alterations to the 25% tariffs on imported autos.

Major U.S. stock indexes rose following positive quarterly earnings from financial giants like Bank of America. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite each posted gains.

However, market sentiments remained cautious due to uncertainties surrounding Trump's trade policies, despite rises in European and Asian indexes. Economic analysts noted the ongoing unpredictability of tariffs as a key factor for cautious investment decisions.

