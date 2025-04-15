Oil Titans Unite: Major Win in Gujarat Offshore Block Bidding

For the first time, Reliance Industries, global energy giant BP, and state-owned ONGC have joined forces to win a coveted oil block in Gujarat's offshore region. The consortium successfully secured the GS-OSHP-2022/2 block, marking a significant milestone in India's latest Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-IX) bid round.

This strategic alliance highlights the growing collaboration between major players in the energy sector. The state-owned ONGC emerged victorious with a total of 15 blocks, while Vedanta, led by mining magnate Anil Agarwal, captured seven blocks. The partnership aims to strengthen India's energy security and reduce dependency on oil imports.

The government hopes that the OALP initiative will attract more firms to India's upstream sector, ultimately enhancing oil and gas production. With a 3.77 billion USD investment already committed in previous bidding rounds, the collaboration of Reliance, BP, and ONGC reflects a promising step towards achieving these energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)